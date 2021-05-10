Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.