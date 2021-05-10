Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $118,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.62. The company had a trading volume of 187,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The company has a market capitalization of $881.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.