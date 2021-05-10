Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 9th Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,640 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $211,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $10.23 on Monday, hitting $308.85. 272,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The company has a market capitalization of $879.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

