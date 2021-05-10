Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

