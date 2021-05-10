Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $876.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

