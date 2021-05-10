FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $337.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

