Falcon Minerals Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

FLMN stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.