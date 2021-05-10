FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 89% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $155,360.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00685545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00245537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.01249089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00738555 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

