Fantom Price Tops $0.73 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $333.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.