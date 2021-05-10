Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FTCH traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Farfetch by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

