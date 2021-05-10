Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Up 1.1%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41). 15,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.90 ($4.36).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.56. The company has a market capitalization of £170.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.