FB Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $41.93 on Monday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

