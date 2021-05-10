FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 150.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FDX stock opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $315.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.