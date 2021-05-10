FedEx (FDX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/10/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/3/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/3/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – FedEx was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $356.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $356.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – FedEx was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – FedEx was given a new $356.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $340.00.
Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.27. 1,732,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,303. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.74.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
