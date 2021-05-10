FedEx (FDX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/3/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/3/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – FedEx was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $356.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $383.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $356.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – FedEx was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – FedEx was given a new $356.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $340.00.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.27. 1,732,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,303. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

