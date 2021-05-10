Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Cap Achieves $2.04 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $23.20 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00068140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $282.63 or 0.00499235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00243980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.85 or 0.01232692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00746987 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

