Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9,538.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,538 ($124.61) and last traded at GBX 9,438 ($123.31), with a volume of 305606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,432 ($123.23).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,350.43 ($96.03).

The stock has a market cap of £21.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,044.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,721.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

