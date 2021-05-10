Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

