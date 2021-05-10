Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.67

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 6674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

