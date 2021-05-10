Fiera Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

