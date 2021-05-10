Filecash (FIC) One Day Volume Hits $564,336.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Filecash has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $11.10 million and $564,336.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

