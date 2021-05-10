Financial Survey: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and CMC Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CMC Materials $1.12 billion 4.35 $142.83 million $7.47 22.29

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alimco Financial and CMC Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CMC Materials 2 4 2 0 2.00

CMC Materials has a consensus price target of $155.29, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Given CMC Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMC Materials beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

