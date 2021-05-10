FintruX Network (FTX) Price Down 9.7% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $4,007.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

