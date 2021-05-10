FIO Protocol Price Down 16.9% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.07 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 757,434,047 coins and its circulating supply is 235,261,154 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

