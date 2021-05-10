Fire Lotto Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $258,997.24 and $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

