First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.