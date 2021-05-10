First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCR.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

FCR.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.85. 69,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,487.50. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$18.42.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

