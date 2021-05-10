First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.93% of First Horizon worth $87,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,675,683. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

