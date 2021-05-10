First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.80. 331,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.