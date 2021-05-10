First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.83. 16,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,828. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

