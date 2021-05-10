First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

