Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 285,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,739,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

FSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

