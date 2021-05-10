Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

