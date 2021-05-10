Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

FVRR stock traded down $12.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.02. 18,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.87 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 198.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

