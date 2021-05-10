FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,830,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $285.66 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day moving average of $269.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.