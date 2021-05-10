FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,830,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $285.66 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day moving average of $269.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

