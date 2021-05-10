FLO Price Reaches $0.0855 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, FLO has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and $105,581.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001590 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

