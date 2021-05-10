Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $136.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,218,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

