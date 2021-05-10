Flow (FLOW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79.59 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Flow coin can now be bought for $26.10 or 0.00046855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $886.67 million and approximately $79.59 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00660823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00065822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 142% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00244954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.37 or 0.01224852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00732342 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

