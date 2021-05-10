Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

