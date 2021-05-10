FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.83 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $2.83 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

