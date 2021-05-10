FOAM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115,102.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and approximately $115,102.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

