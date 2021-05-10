Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Forian stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Forian has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74.

Get Forian alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 2,612 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,840.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 13,241 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $157,965.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,386.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $474,649 in the last quarter.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.