FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.69 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

