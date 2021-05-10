Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 4,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 37,431 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $46.23.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Forrester Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $869.76 million, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.