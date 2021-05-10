Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 7.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $207.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

