Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

FTV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.17. 66,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fortive by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 244,281 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 83,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

