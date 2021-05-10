Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. 32,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,904. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

