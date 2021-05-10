Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.18). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $246,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 240,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

