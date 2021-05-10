Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $11.25 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

4/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/29/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FSM stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines Inc alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.