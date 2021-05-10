Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

FWRD stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

