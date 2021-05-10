Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 563 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.1% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $176.06 and a 1 year high of $287.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

